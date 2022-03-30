Search

31 Mar 2022

Car with distinctive Devil logo on bonnet stolen in Portnablagh

Last seen going through Creeslough

Andy's car with its distinctive logo on the bonnet

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

30 Mar 2022 9:53 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Dunfanaghy heavy metal fan Andy Parry is on the lookout for his stolen car.

It was taken around 8am on Tuesday morning. It was last seen heading toward Creeslough.

The vehicle is very distinctive as it carries a painting of the Devil's head on its bonnet and this he hopes should make it easy to spot.

The picture is actually a logo used by heavy metal band Venom who were formed in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1978.

They came to prominence towards the end of the new wave of British heavy metal and are considered major influences on thrash metal and extreme metal in general.

Venom's first album: Welcome To Hell was a classic! Black metal, speed metal, death metal, whatever you want to call it, Venom started it all with that one record.

But it's car thieves that Andy wants to catch so people, look out for this very distinctive car, and if you see it on the road or parked up anywhere call your local garda station immediately.

