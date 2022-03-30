€125,302.54 has been announced for 12 Donegal swimming pools
€125,302.54 has been announced for 12 swimming pools right across Donegal for 2022.
The funding, which has been welcomed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, was announced by Sport Ireland and Ireland Active and forms part of the Covid funding to support the sports sector announced by the Government in December 2021.
The funding allocation is an acknowledgement of the importance of the sector and the impact swimming has on the nation’s health. Ireland Active was appointed by Sport Ireland to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.
“Swimming is one of the most popular leisure and sporting activities in Donegal and our swimming pools are important resources in our communities. It has been a difficult couple of years for swimming pool operators and this financial support is a recognition of those difficulties. I thank all our swimming pool operators for their continued hard work for our communities and thank Sport Ireland, Ireland Active, and Ministers Martin and Chambers for allocating this funding,” he said.
Pictured at Saturday night's event are from left, Charles McGlynn, Ciaran Haran, Ted McLaughlin, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Gordon Randles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.