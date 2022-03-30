Success for the Kilmacrennan National School Debating team

The successful Kilmacrennan National School Debating team
They can talk the talk in Kilmacrennan and this latest success proves that.
Kilmacrennan National School Debating team is celebrating winning the 2022 County Final of the Concern Debating League following a three-way contest that involved Drumkeen NS and Greencastle National School.
Represented in the finals by Orla, Sadie and Conn (with Karen and Layla officiating in the background), Kilmacrennan now look forward to representing the county in the All Ireland Series, and defending the All Ireland title they won last year.
