31 Mar 2022

Planning details published for major building programme at St Columba's College, Stranorlar

26 new classrooms and multi-use PE hall are part of the proposals

St Columba's College

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

31 Mar 2022 8:45 AM

Details of the planning application for a multi-million euro development at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar have been published.

The Board of Management is seeking planning permission from Donegal County Council to demolish part of the existing building - built in 1969 - and prefabs, and to construct a new 7,024 sq metre building.

This new extension will incorporate a new main entrance, eight general classrooms, 18 specialised classrooms, a general purpose room, multi-use (PE) hall, and a special needs education suite. News of the major development was flagged earlier this month on Donegallive.ie

A library, staff room and administrative space is also part of the proposals.

Meanwhile, it is also planned to refurbish an existing part of the main building of 3.464 sq metres.

New parking arrangements, a new access road, new courtyards and pedestrian paths are also part of the plans.

Suspended sentence for man who set fire to his mother's council house

The tenant had to move out of her Ballyshannon home while it was being repaired

It has also emerged that there will be some temporary classroom space during the proposed works.

A Natura Impact Statement is accompanying the planning application that will now be considered by the local authority.

