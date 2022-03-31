Last ever student awards night for Letterkenny Institute of Technology students

The last ever Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LyIT) Student Achievement Awards night took place earlier this week in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

The red carpet was rolled and it was an evening of style and glamour all around, as over 200 students and staff gathered to recognise and celebrate the achievements of this year’s clubs and societies at LyIT.

There was great excitement as the awards made a welcome return this year, having been absent last year due to Covid restrictions and been streamed virtually in 2020.

Among the awards presented this year were Most Outstanding Society Member, Most Improved Society, Leadership Award, Best Society, and the Civic, Charity, and Community Engagement Award.

In addition to the society awards, there were also three highly sought-after sports awards presented.

Despite societies only starting to resume normal activities and events this year, the competition for

all award categories was extremely strong and posed some tough decision-making for the selection committee in choosing the winners.

Grainne Gallanagh, LyIT graduate, former Miss Universe Ireland, Miss Earth Northern Ireland, RTE Dancing with the Stars finalist, TV presenter, and social media influencer, who was the guest speaker on the night, presented six Clubs and Societies Awards.

In her interview with Oisin Kelly, Grainne reflected on her college years at LyIT, having graduated with a nursing degree in 2016.

Grainne also encouraged students while studying their courses, to keep an open mind for other opportunities in

life that may come along unrelated to their chosen career path.

Clubs and Societies Scholarships were also presented to seven student society leaders.

The winners were selected from a large pool of applicants and a diverse range of clubs and societies. Each of the

winners received monetary awards in recognition of their achievements.

Paul Hannigan, LyIT president, presented the scholarships to the winning students and complimented all clubs and

societies on the significant contribution they continue to make to student life.

He reflected on years gone by and how the Clubs and Societies programme continues to grow with such diversity each year.

The president welcomed the new chapter that begins this Friday, April 1 as LyIT, together with GMIT and IT Sligo, becomes Atlantic Technological University.

He highlighted that this status will bring further opportunities for students and the people of Donegal for years to come without having to leave the region.

LyIT Students’ Union president, Adam O’Flaherty made a presentation to Mr Hannigan on behalf of the student body.

The presentation was made in recognition of his support to the Students’ Union through the years and his dedication to always putting the needs of students at the forefront of decision-making across the institute.

Scholarship recipients at the Lyit Student Achievement Awards at the Student Achievements Awards night held in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny Photo: Gerard McHugh

The award winners on the night were as follows:

Clubs and Societies Awards

1. Best Society Photograph 2022 – International Society.

2. Award for Civic, Charity & Community Engagement 2022 – Agricultural Science Society.

3. Leadership Award 2022 – Min Jai Tan, Badminton & International Societies.

4. Most Outstanding Society Member 2022 – Holly Simms, Agricultural Science Society.

5. Most Improved Society 2022 – Law Society.

6. Best Society 2022 – Agricultural Science Society.

Scholarship Winners

1. Christina Keaveney, Music Society

2. Pádraig McDonagh, Post Grad Research Society

3. Jason McLaughlin, Agricultural Science Society

4. Dairine Rushe, Camogie Society

5. Caitlin Simkins, Law Society

6. Holly Simms, Agricultural Science Society

7. Min Jai Tan, Badminton & International Societies

Sports Awards Winners

1. Shauna McFadden (Gaelic Ladies), Female Sports Star Award

2. Pat Loughrey (Soccer Men), Male Sports Star Award

3. Soccer Men’s Team, Team of the Year