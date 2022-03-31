Donegal youth group explain the impacts of the grieving process and provides some tips and coping mechanisms

A new guide for young people about understanding grief has just been launched by the Donegal Youth Service.

The guide helps to explain the impacts of the grieving process and provides some tips and

coping mechanisms as well as outlining some things we can all do to help and support others with grief.

Lorraine Thompson, regional director at the service said they were delighted to be able to bring this guide to young people across Donegal.

"The initial idea for the guide came directly from young people engaged with our Wellness Youth Group and they worked tirelessly to generate and fine-tune the content and design. We are also extremely grateful for the support of Healthy

Donegal and we hope that young people will find the guide useful and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the additional one-to-one supports that DYS provides via our Youth Talk listening ear service.”

The guide was made possible by Healthy Donegal through the Healthy Ireland Community Mental Health Small Grants Scheme, supported by the Department of Health endeavours to support and raise awareness of such initiatives.

Margaret Fitzgerarld, Healthy Donegal coordinator attended the launch and said incorporating positive mental health and well-being practices during adolescence helps promote the development of healthy and resilient adults.

"This Grief Support information leaflet ‘Understanding Grief’ by Donegal Youth Service has a far-reaching legacy for the group of young people involved in its development.

"The guide is available in a flyer format, providing brief but effective information, and is available free to be picked up from Donegal Youth Service, 16-18 Port Road Letterkenny. There is also a digital version that can be accessed from the DYS website or associated social media channels."

Donegal Youth Service is a countywide youth organisation that aims to meet the needs of young people all over Donegal.

For more information you can pop into 16-18 Port Road, Letterkenny, call (074) 91 29630, e-mail admin@donegalyouthservice.ie, visit www.donegalyouthservice.ie and stay up to date with them on Facebook, Instagram and

Twitter.

Our photo from the launch shows front row (l-r) Lorraine Thompson, Anne Timony Meehan, Margaret Fitzgerald, and Gareth

Gibson. Centre row (l-r) Siobhan O’Connor, Fadl Mustapha, Jude Lafferty, and David Aleliunas

Back row (l-r) Pauric Bell, Connor Keys, Daniels , Jason Doherty, and Prince Amponsah