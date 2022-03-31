End of an era as Bundoran RNLI stalwart hangs up his yellow wellies

Described by well wishers as a legend and a gentleman, Captain Hugh Anthony (Tony) McGowan has retired from Bundoran RNLI.

Mr McGowan was Lifeboat Operations Manager of Bundoran RNLI of 25 years.

A spokesperson said: "It is the end of an era for us here at Bundoran Lifeboat Station and the management team and volunteer crew would like to thank Tony for his committed service to the RNLI since he joined the station in 1994 as a Deputy Launching Authority and then became LOM in January 1997.

Tributes have been pouring in on the Bundoran RNLI Facebook page:

"All the best to you Tony from the crew and your wide circle of RNLI friends.

"Enjoy your retirement and don’t be a stranger."

"Well deserved retirement. Such a huge commitment and greatly appreciated. Thank you."

"An absolute gentleman with a dedication and passion for the RNLI but more so the amazing volunteers at RNLI Bundoran Lifeboat Station . Thank you Tony for a remarkable contribution to lifesaving on the southern shores of Donegal Bay and the wider RNLI family."

"What tremendous dedication and service down through the years, enjoy every minute of your retirement in health and happiness, from all at Sligo-Bay Lifeboat."

"Enjoy your retirement. Tony. We always enjoyed our visits to your station . You were always the perfect gentleman. wishing you all the best."

"A great service record. Many families have their loved ones with them because of the brave crews who rescued many. The men and women were well led by Capt. H.A. McGowan. Thank you for everything you have done Tony."