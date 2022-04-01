Search

01 Apr 2022

Donegal ETB strategic plan lays out path for service delivery over the next five years

Strategy Statement for 2022-2026 is launched

Donegal ETB strategic plan lays out path for service delivery over the next five years

Donegal ETB deputy chairperson Cllr Martin Harley, chief executive Anne McHugh, directors, board members and staff at the launch of the ETB’s 2022-2026 Strategy Statement

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has launched its Strategy Statement for 2022-2026.

It sets out the ETB’s mission over the next five years to offer education and training opportunities that help students to achieve their full potential and to contribute to the social, cultural, and economic life of their communities.

A number of priority areas have been outlined under three themes - teaching and learning; a progressive, accountable organisation, and working with partners.

Donegal ETB is the largest education provider in the county with almost 18,000 students completing education and training courses with it in 2021.

It manages fifteen out of the county’s 27 post-primary schools and is a trustee partner for a further eight community and comprehensive schools.

It is also the largest provider of Further Education and Training (FET) in the county with over 7,000 students and apprentices completing courses with it in 2021.

Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre and the Donegal Music Education Partnership are also managed by the body as well as it having legal responsibilities for youth work.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, ETB chairperson, Cllr Barry Sweeny said the implementation of the strategy statement will inform the ETB’s work which will be monitored by its board.

"We are living in a time of great change, challenge, and opportunity. I look forward to Donegal ETB playing its part in nurturing education, innovation, tradition, and creativity in Donegal.”

The ETB’s vision is ‘transforming learning – changing lives’ which its chief executive Anne McHugh said, along with their mission, values and objectives will form the basis of action plans in ETB offices, schools, and centres over the next five years.

“As the largest education provider in the county at second level, FET and music education, our ambition for Donegal ETB is vast and passionate.

"We will deliver our strategy over the next five years, guided by our mission, vision, values, and objectives which are inclusive of the important role we play in the long-term development of Donegal as a great place to live, work, and succeed.”

The strategy statement can be read on Donegal ETB’s website at https://www.donegaletb.ie/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Donegal-ETB-Strategy-Statement-2022-2026.pdf.

