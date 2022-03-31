No place to go when you need to go?



Dying to spend a penny as we’re encouraged to do a lot of our living outdoors?

Well, you'll have to hang on a bit longer, especially in one of the busiest towns in the county.

As it turns out spending a penny in Ballybofey is not an option.



Donegal County Council's sprinkling of public toilets will not win them any awards, and their scarcity is all the more apparent right now with more and more people getting out for their first post-Covid Spring in years.

Cllr Patrick McGowan raised the matter at the last Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting when he said Ballybofey was one of the busiest towns in the county situated as it was on three National Primary routes but despite its central location, it had no public toilets.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. We hear about schemes and signs but nothing is being done. It is being ignored and it needs to be addressed," he said.