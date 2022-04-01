Ballintra and Pettigo wastewater treatment plant to be upgraded

Wastewater treatment plants in Ballintra and Pettigo are to be upgraded

Irish Water has announced plans to upgrade 12 wastewater treatment plants that will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers.

The plant upgrades are due to be completed by 2025.

Once finished, Irish Water say the newly upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity to support housing and growth, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said this investment will bring great benefits to rural communities surrounding the locations of the 12 sites.

"Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries in these areas but investment in our wastewater treatment in turn improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity,” the Minister said.

Ted O’Reilly, asset planning lead with Irish Water said, once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

"The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas.

“Public expenditure in wastewater infrastructure will have positive impacts on the economy, supporting growth and helping to facilitate social and affordable housing. Investment in public projects will provide the infrastructure needed to help with economic recovery,” said Ted.

The following wastewater treatment plants will be upgraded as part of this project:

Ballymoe in Galway,

Ballintra and Pettigo in Donegal,

Galbally in Limerick,

Clonea Power in Waterford,

Grangemockler in Tipperary,

Kilmaganny in Kilkenny,

Tinryland and Kildavin in Carlow,

Cloneygowan in Offaly,

Millview (Milltownpass) in Westmeath, and

Kilmihil in Clare.

This project will be funded through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund. It will ensure that the treatment of wastewater from these plants will be fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency’s wastewater discharge authorisations.