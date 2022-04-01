Teenager with Donegal address appears at Derry Court charged with using stolen debit card

A 16-year-old youth with an address in Letterkenny has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with using a stolen debit card.

The youth who cannot be named due to his age was charged with fraud by false representation after the court heard card had been used in both the North and in the Republic.

The court was told that on March 29 a woman had parked her car outside an hotel in Letterkenny and her debit card was in the glove compartment of the car.

When she returned she noticed the glove compartment was open but didn't notice anything missing.

The next day the woman noticed 15 transactions on her account in both Derry and Donegal, mostly in food outlets.

That evening the PSNI were alerted that the card had just been used in a food outlet in Foyle Street and the transaction had been declined.

Police attended and viewed CCTV footage of the incident and the accused was identified as being at the Foyle Street bus station.

He was detained but a search did not uncover the card.

A subsequent search in custody discovered some bus tickets that had been purchased with the stolen card.

The court heard that in total £195 was taken from the card with around £100 of that in Derry.

A police officer told the court that there were several issues with bail including the fact the address was outside the jurisdiction and none of his family were prepared to put forward a cash surety.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there was 'a complicated aspect' to the case as it involved different jurisdictions.

She said it was unclear if the youth's family were unable or unwilling to pay a cash surety.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that if he was to grant bail there would have to be some sort of cash surety.

He said it was easy for people to 'drop off the radar' from police forces on either side of the border.

He granted bail on condition a cash surety of £300 was paid to the court and on condition the youth did not enter Derry except for court appearances.

The case was adjourned until April 5.