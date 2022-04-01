Killybegs pier controversy rages on

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has responded to the criticism of its actions at Killybegs pier on Thursday.

It appears that a Danish vessel, Ruth, wasn't given the option of using the pier side weighing scales, it was offered the weighbridge only, and with a catch of Blue Whiting which is particularly prone to damage and loss of quality, once handled without proper separation of fish and water, this was effectively consigning a perfectly good catch of fish which is fit for human consumption to fish meal production.

As a result, 60 workers were sent home because this meant there was no work for them.

The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation has criticised the SFPA for its stance on the matter.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the sea fisheries and the sea-food production sectors. It promotes compliance with the EU Common Fisheries Policy, sea-fisheries law, and food safety law relating to fish and fish products, verifies compliance, and, where necessary, enforces it.

Its mandate also covers all fishing vessels operating within Ireland’s 200-mile limit, over 2,000 Irish registered fishing vessels wherever they operate, and all seafood produced in Ireland’s seafood processing companies.

The body has outlined its position in a statement.

"The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) confirms that on March 31 it sought to undertake an inspection which would include supervising the weighing before transport of a fishing vessel, at Killybegs harbour.

"Such weighings are required by the interim Control Plan as approved by the European Commission.

"The interim Control Plan allows for the weighing of up to 92.5% of the catch in a factory or processing facility after transport, provided that 7.5% is weighed upon landing prior to transport on non-industry owned, non-industry operated devices.



"The SFPA confirms that the master of the vessel and the operator objected to the process for weighing upon landing, as set out in the Interim Control Plan.

The master of the vessel and the operator were offered the use of an industry-owned water separator which would preserve the quality of the fish during the process.

"They opted not to avail of this and subsequently the master of the vessel chose to leave port.

"The SFPA intends to notify the relevant regulatory authority of the EU member state in which this vessel is flagged of this interaction."

The statement added that as the competent regulatory authority for sea fisheries and seafood, the SFPA continuously monitors the activity of all vessels operating in Irish waters throughout their fishing operations within the Irish EEZ and promotes, verifies, and enforces compliance with EU and national regulations.

"The SFPA has been actively working to secure approval of a formal Control Plan to enable the derogation of weighing of fishery products after transport in Ireland, which addresses significant EU Commission concerns surrounding Ireland’s control measures and the risk of non-compliance with the rules of the Common Fisheries Policy, particularly in pelagic bulk landings to Ireland, which resulted in the Commission’s revoking of Ireland’s weighing-after-transport Control Plan in 2021.

"A formal Control plan has now been submitted by the SFPA to the European Commission with a view to achieving permanent approval."