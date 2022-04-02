Search

02 Apr 2022

Donegal gritting fleet back in action tonight

Assume no road is ice-free

Council gritting lorries will be out tonight from 9pm

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The sun may be shining, for the most part, today in Donegal but it's still bitterly cold out there. That means Donegal County Council's gritting fleet will be called back into action tonight from 9pm so take care on the roads.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice-free.

Local News

