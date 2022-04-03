Stunning sand art appears on Fintra beach Killybegs

The fantastic design on Fintra beach
Visitors to Fintra beach outside Killybegs viewed an amazing piece of sand art yesterday (Saturday) when walking across its glorious strand.
Sand art is the practice of modelling sand into an artistic form, such as a sand brushing, sand sculpture, sand painting, or sand bottles.
The artist known as Manu visited and certainly left an exquisite mark. His detail, imagination, and craft are really something to be admired and for a spell, yesterday, proved a great visitor attraction.
"One of many stunning places that I discovered during my recent trip," he said.
Come back Manu, we have loads of fantastic beaches here and they're all waiting for your art to add to their appeal.
