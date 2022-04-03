Letterkenny gardaí nab nine speeding drivers

One driver was spotted speeding at 136km/h
Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check yesterday and they issued nine Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for the offence of speeding as a result.
Each driver will now have to pay a fine of €80 and they will each receive three penalty points.
"Please slow down," a spokesperson said.
