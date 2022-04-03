Picture Gallery: Donegal Person of the Year Gala Ball

TV personality, hotelier and proud ambassador and promoter of all things good in Donegal, Noel Cunningham was officially named as the Donegal Person of the Year last night.
In fact, he is the 2019 Donegal Person of the Year. Originally the Donegal Association in Dublin had planned to host the event in March 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions it has not been possible to host the event until now.
The gala ball celebration was held in the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin. Photos by Tim Ralph Photography.