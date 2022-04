DON'T FORGET: Census forms are to be filled out today

Every household in Ireland must fill out the Census form today (Sunday April 3), with information that is correct as of today.

Every person in the household must, by law, be entered on the form in order to officially count every person in the country.

The results will help the Government plan services and decide how to spend public money on things such as schools and hospitals.

Millions of forms have been delivered by enumerators in recent weeks to homes, institutions, hotels and other accommodations across the country to ensure every person is accounted for.

If a household has not received a Census form as of yet, they can contact the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and retrospectively fill out the form in the coming days.

There are several changes to the 2022 census form, including eight new questions on working from home, the internet, renewable energy sources and smoking.

The wording of 25 previous questions has also been changed.

A new feature on the form includes a “time capsule”, offering people the opportunity to write a message for their descendants.

The forms will not be available for public viewing for 100 years.

Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6

The Census was due to be undertaken last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.