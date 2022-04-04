Ardara-Maas road to be blocked on Tuesday

Donegal County Council has advised that due to the essential road works in west Donegal, the local road L2563 between Maas and Ardara will be blocked for a time from 8am to 4.30pm tomorrow Tuesday, April 5 and again on Wednesday, April 6 from 8am to 4.30pm.
It is advised to use alternative routes during these times.
