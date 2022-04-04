ATU students create entertaining ‘animated logos’ for Inishowen's Artlink

Thirteen animation students from Atlantic Technological University (ATU) – formerly Letterkenny Institute of Technology – have been busy creating cutting-edge logos that ‘spin, bounce, fold, warp and transform’ for a new project with Artlink Fort Dunree aimed at providing students with the real-life experience of working in a designer-client relationship.

Gone are the days when logos were only print-focused – static, flat and one-dimensional. In an increasingly digital and connected world, well-designed, evocative and memorable ‘animated logos’ are now becoming an indispensable part of the marketing arsenal of businesses and organisations globally – helping them to build connections with target audiences and raise their brand awareness.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Rebecca Strain says the new collaboration with Atlantic Technological University has been very positive and has given a ‘unique vibrancy’ to their established identity: “Working with ATU and the students was fun and truly inspiring” she said.

“Artlink’s mission is to provide the expertise and physical resources to build a strong sustainable visual arts culture and contribute to the artistic and economic ecology of the North West of Ireland.

"This project enabled us to support the professional development of aspiring artists and to inject life through animation into our logo and branding.

“We are extremely impressed with the professionalism of the students, the quality and commitment to their work. We love the concepts that they worked so diligently to bring to fruition through site visits, client briefings, feedback and the ongoing support of their tutor Mark Cullen.

"This project not only develops the portfolios of the students but it certainly gives a unique vibrancy to the established Artlink identity – enhancing our brand and giving it a ‘21st century edge’ as we target new audiences via social media, marketing videos and our website.”

Mark Cullen, Lecturer in Animation at Atlantic Technological University, says the new Artlink project has been an invaluable learning experience for the students: "At ATU we try to recreate the working environment for our animation students in all our projects” he said. “Working with Artlink on this project meant that we had a real-life client with an animation specific brief that would be used in real world scenarios.

"It was invaluable to have Rebecca from the Artlink team liaise with the students throughout the project and give feedback at key stages like a real client would.

"It gave the students a feeling of what it is like to present ideas, have work critiqued and to make changes based on feedback as you would have to as an industry practitioner."

The ATU animation students also found the Artlink project a hugely beneficial experience, as Adrianna Whyte explained: "Working with Artlink was a great experience, we communicated well throughout the project and their feedback was really valuable to us both creatively and in helping us reach a final product they were happy with."

Atlantic Technological University student Declan Gillespie added: "Working for the client (Artlink) was a fun challenge. We had a large range of potential ideas to choose from and the feedback was always encouraging and helpful. There was a nice sense of communication which kept me excited and motivated throughout the entire project."

Rebecca Strain from the Artlink collective concluded: “We will be showcasing the designs and logos of all 13 students on our Instagram page and website at the beginning of April with a view to incorporating them into our website and films – and I hope that as many people as possible visit and check out the amazing creative skills of these immensely talented up-and-coming artists and how their logos give a youthful and fresh insight into who and what Artlink is and can be.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to say a huge ‘Thank You’ to all the students who took part and Mark Cullen for arranging this fruitful collaboration.

“Indeed, if this fantastic project is anything to go by, I have no doubt these students will go on to have phenomenal success in their future artistic careers – whether working as a freelance professional, for a design agency, or making significant contributions to the animation industry not only in Ireland but internationally!”

The 13 animation students from Atlantic Technological University who participated in the Artlink project were Adrianna Whyte, Caoimhe Coll, Cliona Mullane Kelly, Declan Gillespie, Elian Persival, Iva Jelavich, Jake Ochnicki, Leila Skoflek, Lydia O’Connell, Nathan Doherty, Patrick Kelly, Shane Treacy and Skyler O’Flaherty.

For further information visit artlink.ie see instagram.com/ artlinkfortdunree email info@artlink.ie or telephone 0838696513 / 0864532428.

PICTURED ABOVE: Artlink Project Co-ordinator Rebecca Strain with Lecturer in Animation at Atlantic Technological University (formerly LYIT) Mark Cullen and some of the students who participated in the ‘animated logos’ project. Back Row, L-R: Declan Gillespie, Shane Treacy, Rebecca Strain (Artlink), Adrianna Whyte, Skylar O'Flaherty. Front Row, L-R: Elian Percival, John McCloskey (ATU), Leila Skoflek, Cliona Mullane Kelly and Mark Cullen (ATU).