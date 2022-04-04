Donegal's young drivers helped with road safety issues

A new programme aimed at educating young people on all aspects of road safety has been launched.

The Garage Project is aimed at boys and girls aged from 14 upwards.

It allows young people to work on real cars, carry out mechanical and bodywork as well as learn how cars work and the importance of road safety.

The programme takes in ten young people per class for five weeks, to learn about cars under the expert guidance of instructors Denis Ferry, Leslie O'Donnell, and members of the Donegal Youth Service in a garage at the Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

The programme is fully subscribed and a waiting list of young people eagerly waiting on places on the programme, which shows how popular the programme is.

It is part of the Pro Social Ireland Driving programme, which was set up in Donegal in 2012, and is now operating in several counties.

The aim of the programme is to re-educate and rehabilitate participants who may have been referred by the courts or

Probation Service, by challenging their established thinking patterns and attitudes towards driving and bring about greater awareness of their driving behaviour.

Brian O’Donnell, Donegal Road Safety Officer said the Garage Project aims to channel the interest young people have in cars in the right direction, educating them on safety before they become a risk on the roads and ultimately preventing them from putting lives at risk.

"The course aims to educate young drivers both male and female to respect cars and how they work, to respect themselves and also to respect everyone who

uses the road.”

Pro Social Ireland would like to thank Donegal Local Development CLG for their assistance in securing LEADER funding, Denis Ferry, Leslie O’Donnell and Donegal Youth Service for their expert tuition and support for the programme.

The project is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, Donegal Local Community Development Committee, Donegal Local Development CLG and Donegal County Council through grant aid received under The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development in Ireland 2014-2022.