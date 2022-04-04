Search

04 Apr 2022

Bishop launches new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe

Plan aims to foster a truly synodal spirit of cooperation between priests and people

Bishop launches new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:12 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian launched Forward Together/Ar Aghaidh le Chéile, the new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe for the years 2022–2024.

A small group of priests, religious and lay faithful under the chairmanship of Fr Michael McKeever was working on the plan all through the pandemic. With support and facilitation from Jim Deeds they presented a draft document to the bishop in Summer 2021.

Bishop McGuckian recommended the plan to the diocese with the conviction that it will foster a truly synodal spirit of cooperation between priests and people in the parishes and across the diocese.

At the launch at 7pm Mass in the Cathedral of St Eunan and St Columba last week the bishop pointed to three different dimensions under the headings of structure, mission and planning.

“A key element in the structure of a synodal church will be well-formed Parish Pastoral Councils. For that reason a priority for us in this first year will be the training and formation – or the renewal – of effective Parish Pastoral Councils in as many parishes as possible.

"As bishop I have relied greatly on the support and hard work of our interim Diocesan Pastoral Council to bring the plan to this point. I can see what a gift a good Pastoral Council can be.”

He said it is essential for the missionary outreach of the diocese that they form ourselves in a deep knowledge of the Faith

"Only people who have come to know Christ deeply as he reveals himself in Word and Sacrament will be able to proclaim Him effectively to others. The plan proposes a renewal of faith formation across the ages with an emphasis on children and young adults.

“As regards out planning for the future the plan will involve a serious review of the whole diocese on the basis of which we will have to discern how best to proceed into the future.

"We will want to do that in a prayerful, discerning way with our full emphasis on identifying the future into which God is calling us. The future decline in number of priests is a big worry for many people as they worry about the effects of this on their own areas.

"We will have to face into the realities as we find them with hope in God and an openness to His will. It is important that we be open to change but that people know that they are key to the process. The formation of Parish Pastoral Councils and other councils will be central to this.”

He added plans aren’t made to sit on shelves and with that in mind the bishop pointed out that there is already a date in the diary for the parishes of the western deanery to come together and begin working towards the formation of new Parish Pastoral Councils.

The emphasis in the plan on faith formation for young people has already issued in a series of night of Prayer and Praise organised by Connor Duncan in the Diocesan Pastoral Centre.

“The plan is only a start,” the bishop said to the congregation in St Eunan’s Cathedral, “and I invite you reflect deeply on it, to ask yourself what the Lord is saying to you in it and then to be charitably stubborn in your insistence that we all work with it and put it into effect,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media