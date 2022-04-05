Community rallies after fire rips through family home



A Newtowncunningham family lost all of their belongings when a fire ripped through their home on Monday afternoon.

The Tinney family were devastated as their home, at Colehill, Newtowncunningham, was destroyed in the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by local councillor Paul Canning to aid the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-tinney-family

“At this minute and time they only have the clothes on their back,” Councillor Canning said.

“We have set up this GoFundMe page to help the Tinney family who tragically lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire in their family.

“We would like to help them as much as we can to get them back on their feet. Any donations is very much appreciated.”

The local community have been rallying around Alan Tinney and his family and over €2,600 has been raised to date.