Ardara's ‘Grand National win’ with Nina Carberry at Men’s Shed Reimagine competition

Former champion jockey Nina Carberry was the special guest at the prizegiving for a 'Grand National themed' national competition which has been won by Ardara Men’s Shed.

In an amazing career, Nina has competed in six Grand Nationals at Aintree.

The Ardara men's shed team were ably represented by Michael Molloy, Colm Sweeney, Kevin Dunleavy, Michael Doherty and Bernie Quinn at the Millmount Museum in Drogheda as part of the Flogas/Men’s Shed ‘Reimagine Drogheda’ competition.

The artistic competition was created by Flogas as energy partner for the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA).

‘Drogheda’ was born and reared in the original Knockbrack House on Donore Road in Drogheda, the site of which is now the head office of Flogas Ireland.

Nina Carberry and Flogas brand ambassador David Gillick admiring the handiwork of Ardara Men’s Shed

Despite given no chance by the racing scribes of the day, the fearless six-year-old 25-1 outsider and his equally fearless jockey John Gurley won the 1898 Aintree Grand National in a then record time of nine minutes and 42 seconds in a blinding snowstorm, in which his last mile was faster than his first.

Ardara Men’s Shed in Donegal has been active since its formation nine years ago.

The members wanted to design a horse in motion, using recycled material wherever they could.

They met via Zoom and worked on individual sections at home when in-person wasn’t possible during lockdowns.

For its winning entry, Ardara Men’s Shed used material that included horseshoe nails, timber, Donegal tweed, leather and even bone, the members created a stunning 3D collage in which the media coverage generated by the horse’s shock win also formed a central part of the piece.

John Rooney, managing director of Flogas Ireland with Michael Molloy of Ardara Men’s Shed and Nina Carberry

Among the regional winners were Kinlough Men’s Shed in Leitrim.

John Rooney, managing director, Flogas Ireland presented members of the Ardara Men’s Shed with the winning voucher for €2,500.

He said, “Congratulations to the Ardara members on their well-deserved win and a huge thank to you to all the other Sheds that submitted top-class entries.

The competition struck a chord with the members, and I think it’s because the Grand National is such an iconic race, few others come close. It takes an incredibly special horse to win it and Drogheda was one of those. The competition is a fitting tribute to his memory.”

Michael Molloy, representing Ardara Men’s Shed, said, “We’re over the moon to have won. It took us a while to come up with the concept, but once it was agreed, everybody threw themselves into it. The project got us over the hurdles of lockdown and kept our participating members going when times got a bit tough. Winning the competition was the icing on the cake and thanks to Flogas for the wonderful idea.”