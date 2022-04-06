Search

06 Apr 2022

Sustainable fashion show in Dunfanaghy

Proceeds in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukrainian appeal'

Sustainable fashion show event in Dunfanaghy

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

06 Apr 2022 10:12 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A fundraising fashion event takes place in the Trinity Hall, Dunfanaghy this Thursday, April 7 in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukrainian appeal.

It aims to shine a light on the abundance of good work taking place locally in the North-West area and to continue to highlight the small steps each and every one of us can make in our own lives to support our transition towards a fairer and more sustainable planet for all.

Here are a few things to know about the night of the show:

- Entry by donation with all proceeds going to Irish Red Cross
- A selection of sustainable fashion outlets showcasing and selling their wares
- A community clothes swap – “Bring something to sell - Buy something to wear” proceeds of the clothes swap will go towards the fundraiser
- Refreshments and Raffle on sale
- Talk on Fast Fashion and becoming more Sustainable – Joanne From Donegal Changemakers.
- Fashion show
- Grand Finale – With Easter Bonnet parade (Please bring your Easter Bonnet)

The event will last from 7pm until 9pm

"We ask everyone to think about wearing something that they didn’t buy new, something that you may have bought second-hand, or got as a hand me down from a friend.

"We also ask that you bring along your Easter Bonnet for a bit of fun on the night, there will be a spot prize for most original.

"A huge thanks to the local community groups, individuals, and businesses in Dunfanaghy and Falcarragh for all your support in getting this event up and running," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

Local News

