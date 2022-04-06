Eighthour wind warning for Donegal starts at 1pm

Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Wednesday and Thursday
An eight hour moderate weather wind warning for Donegal by has been issued by Met Éireann for much of this afternoon and evening.
They say that very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected this Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult.
⚠️Status Yellow - Wind warning for #Donegal, #Leitrim, #Mayo, #Sligo ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2022
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times
Difficult driving conditions may also occur
Valid: 13:00 to 21:00 Wednesday 06/04/2022
More here https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/5MK8mFbL7S
The Yellow Wind severity warning begins at 1pm lunchtimes and lasts until 9pm thsi evening.
The warning also extends to Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.