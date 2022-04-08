Update: Meeting on 'Killybegs Fishing Crisis' set for Saturday

The recent events in Killybegs where shipping vessels turned away from the port costing the local industry, what is believed to be, in excess of one million euros, has spurred Manus Boyle of Killybegs Stevedores Ltd., to organise an open public meeting to be held on Saturday, April 8 at 4pm.
The meeting will be chaired by Mr Boyle and supported by Brendan Byrne of the IFPEA, Cormac Burke, IFSA Chairman and Aodh O’Donnell of the IFPO, as well as representatives of the Killybegs Harbour Development Group (KHDG).
All members of the public, fishermen, processors, factory workers, shop and catering staff and political representatives, from all parties, are invited to attend, give their opinion and participate in the formulation of an action plan.
Organisers of the meeting say pressure must be put on the Taoiseach to launch an investigation into the operations of the Department of Marine officials and their ongoing involvement in the SFPA over the past two decades.
