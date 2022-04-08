Search

08 Apr 2022

Trolley bed patients in Letterkenny now half of those in Sligo

but 48 other patients being treated for Covid-19

Most restrictions gone but Donegal's main hospital remains under huge pressure

LUH trolley bed numbers today stood at 20

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

08 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

While big challenges remain at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), a much lower figure than recent weeks, were waiting on trolley beds this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Twenty admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning, half the number of those waiting on trolley beds at Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

Six patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 14 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 

In Sligo, 26 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 14 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 

Separately, 48 patients were being treated for Covid-19 as of 8pm last night at LUH, of which six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. 

LAST EVENING'S FIGURES SHOW THE LEVELS OF COVID IN IRISH HOSPITALS

There are no suspected cases at Letterkenny hospital as of last night with one patient being treated in the ICU high dependency unit of LUH.

At SUH, which treats Donegal patients from the south of the county, a total of 46 patients were being treated for Covid-19 as of 8pm last night, again of which six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. 

Extremely popular Donegal holiday attraction will not reopen in time for Easter

Bundoran's Waterworld had been set to reopen tomorrow but delays to repairs and lack of qualified staff cited 

Again one patient was being treated for Covid-19 in their ICU.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media