Trolley bed patients in Letterkenny now half of those in Sligo

LUH trolley bed numbers today stood at 20
While big challenges remain at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), a much lower figure than recent weeks, were waiting on trolley beds this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Twenty admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning, half the number of those waiting on trolley beds at Sligo University Hospital (SUH).
Six patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 14 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
In Sligo, 26 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 14 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Separately, 48 patients were being treated for Covid-19 as of 8pm last night at LUH, of which six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
LAST EVENING'S FIGURES SHOW THE LEVELS OF COVID IN IRISH HOSPITALS
There are no suspected cases at Letterkenny hospital as of last night with one patient being treated in the ICU high dependency unit of LUH.
At SUH, which treats Donegal patients from the south of the county, a total of 46 patients were being treated for Covid-19 as of 8pm last night, again of which six cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
Again one patient was being treated for Covid-19 in their ICU.
