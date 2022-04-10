What's worth mentioning in Moville?

Baptism

We welcome into God’s family Ryan Michael McLaughlin, Negault.

Sympathy

We offer our sympathy to the families and friends of Fr Patrick O’Kane, Derry, Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, John Harkin, Glencrow, and Paddy Lowry, Michigan, who died recently. May they rest in peace.

Serenity House Memorial Dance

In Remembrance of Maura and Annette, May 6, 9 pm in the Point Inn. Music by Hugh P and Maria, buffet meal provided. Tickets €15.

Mica forms

Serenity House is also offering help in filling out defective concrete block applications. Phone 9382945 to register. Names are being taken for a Macramé class starting soon.

Tidy Towns

Moville Tidy Towns will participate in the National Spring clean to help spruce up the Town on April 9, from 10.00am to 2.00pm. Calling all individuals, residents, businesses, sports clubs and community groups to join us.

Meeting in the car park adjacent to St. Eugene's Hall at 10.00am, pickers and bags will be provided (to be returned).

For Donegal County Council to collect, bagged litter and fly-tipping debris can be left outside St Eugene's Hall before 2.00pm. All are welcome and help is appreciated.

Moville Tidy Towns

It has been a busy start to the year for the Moville Tidy Towns team. We are still buzzing from last year's Bronze Prize in the National Tidy Towns competition and this year we are going for Gold!

The 2021 award will be proudly displayed in the Cosy Cottage as a thank-you to Sadie & Declan for the free hospitality to our volunteers every Saturday morning.

Sharing our success and current plans are important to raise awareness and encourage engagement in the community. We have put together an email directory for local businesses and will share quarterly updates with you all. Please feel free to reply with any questions or concerns as it relates to Tidy Towns. If you would prefer to be removed from this mailing list please respond REMOVE. We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to working more closely with you in the future.

Here are a few Spring updates that you may find interesting:

Ukraine Collection: Moville Tidy Towns collaborated with local businesses and the community as a whole to arrange a donations appeal for Ukraine. The response was phenomenal with two full van loads and monetary donations made. We are also aware that many local businesses and their staff also supported this so a big thank you to you all.

Bath Green Update: Martin Farren has been working tirelessly on securing funding for the upgrade of Bath Green amenities including a playpark refresh, tennis court & crazy golf upgrade. This work will begin after the summer period in September. However, this Summer, the carpark at St Eugene's hall will get a facelift and slight extension again down to Martin.

Saturday Clean-ups/Monthly Meetings: Moville Tidy Towns volunteers meet every Saturday morning from 8.30 am for community clean-up activities. You may have seen some of our volunteers out and about. We pick up any litter, weed planters/flower beds, remove invasive species and clean road signs. Afterwards, we meet for a cuppa, toast and a yarn in the Cosy. We are always looking for more volunteers and welcome anyone who can spare 30 minutes on a Saturday to help out. The committee also meets monthly to work on the many activities recommended by the Tidy Towns competition. If you have any items to be raised feel free to email them to us or you are welcome to also attend.

Boyce Paints Discount: Some of you may already be aware but Boyce Paints offers a 10% discount to all businesses in Moville for the purchase of exterior paints. If you are thinking of doing a bit of a Spring refresh why not support local and shop with Paddy and Raymond.

Moville Tidy Towns Facebook: Did you know we also have a Moville Tidy Towns Facebook page that is regularly updated and provides some great information, especially pictures of the work we do. Why not give us a like and stay informed. Feel free to also share any Tidy Towns related posts and pictures to help raise awareness and support.

Partnership Projects: We are always interested in opportunities to partner with locals and businesses in the locality. Past projects include pollinator patches, community clean-ups, working with students, waste projects etc. If you have an idea or need support from us please do not hesitate to reach out. In the past, we have run colouring and garden competitions so if anyone is interested in sponsoring something like this please get in touch with your idea. Some of you may have received a request for materials from our Moville Community College Transition Year students, we are working hard to give the planters in the town a bit of a facelift. You will see them transform over the coming months and we appreciate any support you may have provided.

On June 11, we will be running a Crinniú na nÓg event. This is a national day of free creativity for children and young people under 18. We will be upcycling containers for making various DIY planters etc. If you use any 2L or 1L plastic bottles it would be great to save these for this event..

Judgements in TT competitions: You may not be aware how much of a positive impact individual people and businesses can have in the tidy town competition. As well as the overall award, there were some special awards, including one for example on shopfronts. Let us know if you have any suggestions to help improve our entry for this year.

Lough Derg

Pilgrimage Season reopens on Sunday, May 1.

Moville CEP

Moville CEP is looking for outside workers in the Moville area; Office Administrators in Greencastle Community Centre and Serenity House and a Healthcare Assistant in Moville Day Centre. Call 9385875 for details.

Hearing Clinic

The next Donegal Hearing Clinic, now offering wax removal by microsuction, takes place in Moville on Thursday, March 31. For details or to book call 9385758 and, when attending, follow all HSE Covid guidelines.

Mullan Hope Centre

Spring is in the air. It is lovely to see a stretch in the evening and everything starting to bloom once more.

We are delighted to announce that after a short, well needed, break, The Mullan HOPE Centre will be reopening next week.

Dates for your diary:

April 6: We are now taking bookings for a Horticultural Course facilitated by renowned local Horticultural expert Donal Logue.

It consists of weekly 3 hour sessions over a 4 week period commencing 6th April. Topics include building your own raised beds, hoogle beds, growing from seed and transplanting young plants to soil. You can contact Donal for further details on 0879691105, and private message via our Instagram, Facebook or on our email mullanhopecentre@gmail.com to register!!

That's just the start. Looking forward to growing the centre this year, facilitating more workshops, whatever the community needs we will endeavour to help. If you have ideas/suggestions, please feel free to contact us.

Sympathy

We offer our sympathy to the families and friends of: Seamus McLaughlin, Coshquin, who died recently. May he rest in peace.

Baptism

We welcome into God’s family, Catherine Kelly, Clontarf, and Alannah Kate Hempenstall, Rosebank Court, who were Baptised recently.

Whist



Whist has resumed in the Séan Tí bar on Thursdays, at 8.30pm.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Carrowmena Community Centre 9367251.

Stan-a-lone music nights will continue on the last Sunday of every month at 8pm. All welcome. Refreshments included.

Need a space for a family get together, team meeting or a special occasion? Book the centre for your event. Covid friendly and very reasonable rates. Contact the Centre for details.

New free course for the over 50s Getting the Most out of your Tablet / Smartphone starting on Tuesday, March 29, at 2pm.

Walk and Talk Group on Wednesdays at 10.30am.

Knit and Natter on Thursdays at 11am.

New members welcome including complete beginners. Call the Centre to book places on these courses.

Lourdes Pilgrimage

The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes (3 to 8 July). Cost: £689 per person sharing, (single room supplement £150). Price includes flights, transfers and full board. The pilgrimage will be suitable for pilgrims who do not require medical, nursing or personal assistance. The intentions of the sick of the diocese can be taken to Lourdes. The Pilgrimage Office, 164 Bishop Street, Derry, will be open for enquires and application forms on Thursdays and Saturdays, 11am to 1pm, from 3 March. Call: 04871260293 or email derrypilgrim@outlook.com

Host Families

Host families are wanted for International Students, term time or month of July. Please call 0874088282 for further information.

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle tickets on sale now. With a chance to win 4 day Sea Sessions festival tickets with camping and over 50 amazing prizes.tickets €10 available in Gillens Shop, via Revolut at: 086 4085071 or PayPal. See Facebook Cumann na dTuistmitheoirí page for more details. Go raibh maith agat for your support.

Podiatry / Chiropody Clinic

Open every Tuesday and Thursday at Castle Clinic, Malin Road. For appointments phone 9381758 or text 0872813753, or email: castleclinicmoville@gmail.com

Chiropodist

Deirdre Britton will be in Serenity House on Friday, February 25, from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Appointment only. Please call 0860666538/9360363.

Moville Yoga

Chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed / retired, and is suitable for all levels.

Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Greencastle Community Centre

Phone number: 9381054. Email: info@greencastlecentre.ie

City & Guilds level 3 Diploma in Business and Administration starting September 2022. Contact Donegal ETB on 9120500 for details and to register.

Digital Storytelling with The Verbal Arts Project including digital audio/visual skills, photography, sound recording, video editing starting Mid-April.

