Moya Brennan on BBC's Ar Scáth an Cheoil

Many well known Donegal artists will feature in anew four-part music series on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

'Ar Scáth an Cheoil' will look at some of the most significant traditional and folk recordings over the last 50 years.

Each week a host of top musicians from across the island of Ireland will talk about their influences and perform their favourite tracks from the archive.

Ar Scáth an Cheoil, made for BBC Gaeilge by Sonas Productions, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, starts on Sunday 10 April on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 10pm and BBC iPlayer.

Throughout the series, a range of artists including Moya Brennan, Cathal Hayden and Brian Finnegan collaborate on performances and talk about how they constantly consult and reference the rich traditional and folk music archive that has been passed down through the years. They discuss how particular musicians, styles and musical pieces have influenced their own work.

In this first programme Zoe Conway catches up with a musician she’s known for years, Cushendall’s Jim McKillop, and joins him playing ‘Ríleanna Mhéabh’ on fiddles.

Neil Martin chats about his friendship and musical connection with Eithne Ní Uallacháin and Gerry O’ Connor and we hear a collaboration and discussion between Liam Ó Maonlaí and Megan Nic Ruairí.

Diane Cannon chats about the significance Margaret Barry had on her own musical journey and Edel Ní Churraoin celebrates the music of the legendary Galway melodeon player, Johnny Connolly.