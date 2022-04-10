Unique fundrsaiser to help rebuild Breezy's cottage

There's a unique fundraiser on the horizon and it will take more talent, stamina and guts than most to complete.

Talented Glenties fiddler Denise Boyle has organised Donegal's first ever Shoe the Donk-e-thon to help raise funds to rebuild The Fiddlers Rest, a tiny cottage on the outskirts of Glenties that went up in flames last month.

It was the headquarters for Breezy Kelly's Bake Bread for Peace and Over the Half Door projects and one of the last remaining pre-Fameine cottages of its type in this part of West Donegal.

To date €7,373 raised through various charitable endeavouts but the target is €50,000 to restore the building.

Shoe the Donk-e-thon 2022 will comprise a 24-hour music gathering to be held in the Highlands Hotel, Glenties starting at 6pm on Easter Monday, April 18, and ending on Tuesday, April 19 at 6pm.

It's open to all musicians, singers, dancers, and supporters and basically an opportunity to have a great night's craic, meet new people, help a worthy cause and just help out.

Breezy was heartbroken and distraught when her base at Gortnasillagh was engulfed in flames. It destroyed all her precious personal memories, her beloved recipe books, equipment, and irreplaceable items of cultural and historical interest that took a lifetime to gather.

But she's fighting back and with the help of her many friends, the renowned author, storyteller, singer, and peace activist is hoping to turn a night's fun into a way of restoring the cottage.

"I need your help. Bring your fiddle, guitar mandolin, flute, tin whistle, hurdy-gurdy ...whatever you've got for a non-stop session. Come in your droves. It promises to be a great event.

If you can't attend on the night you can donate to help Breezy at her GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-breezy-rebuild?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

The first half-hour and the last half hour will be devoted to non-stop 'Shoe the Doneky' dancing and singing but in between anything goes.