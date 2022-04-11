A Donegal cancer survivor says Covid isolation is ‘most negative place’ ever

A Donegal mother who survived cancer said that having to isolate while she had Covid was mentally the biggest challenge she ever faced.

The woman, who prefers not to be named, was diagnosed with cancer over ten years ago, and underwent chemotherapy over a two-year period. Like many people undergoing chemotherapy, her immune system was severely compromised at the time. Throughout her treatment, she had to take a lot of precautions to prevent picking up everyday infections which could have had fatal consequences in the circumstances.

Despite this, the isolation of having Covid-19 came as a huge shock to the system.

“Being positive with Covid is the exact opposite of the meaning of positive,” she said.

“It has been the most negative place that I have ever been at.

“It's really isolating.”

“It's really lonely.

“I compare this to two years of hard chemo and treatment and I never felt lonely with that.”

The woman said that she was blessed to have amazing parents, siblings and friends close by to bring her everything she needed. But they couldn’t actually come into her house and cook, or help in any practical way while she was feeling too exhausted to do anything for herself.

“All I want is to feel normal again,” she said.

“Who ever really knew what isolating really meant? It's all a reminder of how life can change so quickly. And how much I love to live my best life. Spending time with my family and friends is a massive part of living my best life.”

Thankfully, the woman is well on the road to recovery from Covid-19 and is no longer symptomatic or in isolation, though she is still feeling extremely tired.

“I know that isolating is not too bad for some people but I really struggle with it,” she said.

“I wanted to share my experience so that it might help someone else who is going through the same thing to feel less alone.”