Search

11 Apr 2022

A Donegal cancer survivor says Covid isolation is ‘most negative place’ ever

Donegal woman shares her experience in hope that others will feel less alone

Isolation PIXABAY

Stock Image

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

11 Apr 2022 3:56 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal mother who survived cancer said that having to isolate while she had Covid was mentally the biggest challenge she ever faced. 

The woman, who prefers not to be named, was diagnosed with cancer over ten years ago, and underwent chemotherapy over a two-year period. Like many people undergoing chemotherapy, her immune system was severely compromised at the time. Throughout her treatment, she had to take a lot of precautions to prevent picking up everyday infections which could have had fatal consequences in the circumstances.

Despite this, the isolation of having Covid-19 came as a huge shock to the system.  

“Being positive with Covid is the exact opposite of the meaning of positive,” she said. 

“It has been the most negative place that I have ever been at.

“It's really isolating.” 

“It's really lonely.

“I compare this to two years of hard chemo and treatment and I never felt lonely with that.”

The woman said that she was blessed to have amazing parents, siblings and friends close by to bring her everything she needed. But they couldn’t actually come into her house and cook, or help in any practical way while she was feeling too exhausted to do anything for  herself. 

“All I want is to feel normal again,” she said. 

“Who ever really knew what isolating really meant? It's all a reminder of how life can change so quickly. And how much I love to live my best life. Spending time with my family and friends is a massive part of living my best life.”

Thankfully, the woman is well on the road to recovery from Covid-19 and is no longer symptomatic or in isolation, though she is still feeling extremely tired.

“I know that isolating is not too bad for some people but I really struggle with it,” she said. 

“I wanted to share my experience so that it might help someone else who is going through the same thing to feel less alone.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media