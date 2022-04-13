New turf laws - Looking to rural Donegal to save the planet “is crazy”

New legislation banning the sale or gifting of turf will disproportionately affect people in rural Donegal who are already struggling with rising energy costs.

That is according to Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) who has hit out at the shortsightedness of the new legislation due to take effect from September 1. Under the new regulations, placing on the market, sale, or distribution of turf will be illegal.

Cllr Naughton said it was crazy to say that the answer to combating climate change lay with turf cutting and helping out neighbours in rural Ireland.

Speaking passionately at the monthly MD meeting in Donegal Town on Tuesday, he pointed out: “A lot of families would be freezing in their houses if they didn't have turf at the moment. Oil rose by 125%, electricity prices are rising too.”

The councillor said he and his family had always cut turf and had always given some to people in the community.

“It is a case of rural people looking after rural people,” he said. “That is what rural Ireland is all about.”

Cllr Naughton acknowledged that air pollution and climate change were genuine concerns, and that burning coal was particularly bad for the environment.

However, he stressed: “We only account for 0.002% of air pollution. If we think the poor man in Donegal not cutting a bit of turf or passing a few bags on to a neighbour is going to save the world, we are at the wrong table.

“When you have so much pollution coming from Russia, China, Brazil and the US, and we are looking to rural Ireland to save the planet, it is crazy.”

Donegal County Council’s Environment Officer Suzanne Bogan responded by saying: “To the best of my knowledge, cutting turf on your own bog is to be allowed but the selling and giving of turf to other households is to be banned.”