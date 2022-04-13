Investigations into Doochary fire continue

Villagers in the tiny West Donegal village of Doochary are this morning coming to terms with the news that a woman has lost her life in a blaze at her home yesterday (Tuesday).

The fire was extinguished by the emergency services at approximately 4.40pm. The body of a female, aged in her 80s, was discovered deceased inside the premises.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have also been requested. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A male, aged in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

A local who knew the deceased said she was a very quiet woman. It is understood a number of events scheduled to take place in the coming days have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.