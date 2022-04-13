Search

13 Apr 2022

Outlook for beef prices is positive, Donegal IFA meeting hears

Teagasc beef specialist addresses county executive

Outlook for beef prices is positive, Donegal IFA meeting hears

Aidan Murray, Teagasc beef specialist

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

13 Apr 2022 10:49 PM

The outlook for beef prices is positive, Donegal farmers were told at the April meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The number of cattle going through the supply chain is up about 9% on last year, which equates to around 36,000 extra head to date, Teagasc Beef Specialist Aidan Murray stated.

Over the year it is expected that about 80,000-90,000 cattle will go through the system and slaughter plants this year.

However, there are concerns about prices for lighter stores and weanlings in Autumn, largely due to increased feed costs.

The other big question is the squeeze on consumers and how they are going to react. Consumer demand could drop.

Meanwhile, teh meeting also heard that a budget of €260m is being provided under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme over a five year period.

Payments will be €225 per hectare for the first 15 eligible hectares, and €180 per remaining eligible hectare.

Every participant will  be required to attend a half day livestock handling course before the end of year two. They will also have to provide a range of data through animal events, records and surveys.

It is expected that there will be a big uptake of the scheme from Donegal farmers.

