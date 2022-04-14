Search

14 Apr 2022

Council almost ready to take over Ballybofey estate

Great work by council Taking in Charge team - Cllr Patrick McGowan

Council almost ready to take over Ballybofey estate

Cllr Patrick McGowan

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

14 Apr 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Lawnsdale estate in Navenny, Ballybofey is due to come before the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting for a formal takeover process in the coming months.

Local councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the news he received this morning (Thursday) that Donegal County Council's local Taking in Charge team has been carrying out repairs on the water services infrastructure, including the foul sewers and manholes within the estate over the last few months and in the last two weeks have completed the final wearing course and white lining within the estate.

He was told that there are a number of final issues that needed to resolve with the Area Roads department and the council will be sending completion reports to Irish Water in the coming weeks.

"Once we get a letter of acceptance back from Irish Water, and subject to agreement with Area Roads, I will be bringing a proposal to the municipal district meeting seeking the adoption of the resolutions to have the formal taking in charge complete, an official told him.

Cllr McGowan said this was very welcome news and an excellent example of the good work the current Taking in Charge team was doing under senior executive engineer, Paddy Mullen.

"We are finally starting to see real progress under Mr Mullen and his team. There are still a number of estates in this area to go such as The Beaches in Ballybofey, Ash Meadows, Stranorlar and Dromore Park in Killygordon to be done yet but the finalising of Lawnsdale is a major move."

He added the process of taking estates over could be tricky with cooperation from financial and insurance companies slow at times as well as the cumbersome process of getting adequate insurance and bonds in place.

"I'm delighted for the residents in Lawnsdale that the takeover there is in its final stages. Hopefully this will be complete for the July MD meeting," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media