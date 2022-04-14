Search

14 Apr 2022

Rescue of sheep trapped on Donegal cliff ledge by kayaker recalled in new book

Saved from the Waves: New book showcases amazing animal rescues from RNLI lifesavers

Rescue of sheep trapped on Donegal cliff ledge by kayaker recalled in new book

An unusual visitor aboard the Lough Swilly RNLI boat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A dramatic Donegal lifeboat rescue at Leenan Head features in a new book launched today which details first-hand accounts from RNLI lifesavers about some of the most dramatic and heart-warming animal rescues that they have carried out.

Among the stories, is the rescue of a young sheep who was spotted trapped on a cliff ledge in a ravine at Leenan Head with no means of escape after it had fallen hundreds of feet.

Lough Swilly RNLI volunteers teamed up with a kayaker to save her.

Saved from the Waves takes the reader on a journey with RNLI lifesavers, as they face a myriad of dangers to save beloved pets, wildlife and livestock.

John McCarter, Lough Swilly RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said:

‘We have had our fair share of animal rescues over the years and on this occasion the young sheep had fallen about 200ft with nowhere to go and was shaking from her ordeal by the time we took her onboard so we were delighted to help.

In bringing an animal to safety, our volunteers know they are also ensuring the safety of pet owners or farmers who may risk their own life in attempting to bring their animal safely back to shore so that is important too.’  


This remarkable book shines a light on the bravery of RNLI lifesavers, and the necessity of these rescues, not only to save animals at risk of drowning, but to prevent people putting themselves in danger when trying to save a cherished furry friend. Each mission requires courage, determination and an unrelenting commitment to helping those in danger. 


The new book goes on sale today, Thursday 14 April, with royalties from all sales supporting the lifesaving charity. 


RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, said:

‘Saved from the Waves is a heart-warming collection of stories which highlights the bravery of our crew when it comes to saving lives, whether that is a person or their pet. As a dog owner, I can identify with anyone who would instinctively head into the water to rescue their pet and we know only too well there’s a chance their fellow humans will enter the water to attempt a rescue themselves. This can and has led to tragedy. As such, many of the rescues featured in this book have indirectly saved human lives.’


Steve Backshall, explorer, presenter and writer, wrote the foreword for the book.

He said: ‘I have always been grateful to the RNLI. My career as a wildlife broadcaster and my passion for marine life have often taken me on and in the water around our coasts. To know that there are these skilful, courageous volunteers ready to launch at a moment’s notice is incredibly reassuring and humbling when you’re afloat or diving. I also deeply admire the RNLI lifesavers who are prepared to preserve the lives of animals as well as human beings.


‘Saved from the Waves is a fascinating range of stories, showcasing how the RNLI’s crews and lifeguards have gone to the aid of all sorts of wild animals over the years, from seabirds and deer to a humpback whale. If you love animals, I know you’ll really enjoy reading this book. It’s also wonderful to know that it will help to raise the funds that equip and train the lifesavers, ready for the next rescue.’


Saved from the Waves is available to buy from the RNLI online shop https://shop.rnli.org/ It will also be available to order online from Amazon and all good book shops.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media