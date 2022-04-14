Happy Easter from Donegal Animals in Need

Animals In Need (AIN) would like to wish everyone a Happy Easter. Baby bunnies Bindi and Bodhi have reached nine weeks old and are looking for a five-star home together.

However, they will not be available as gifts. Rabbits can be an 8-12 year commitment and should not be Easter presents.

Bindi and Bodhi are domestic rabbits who were born outside and found in a garden by the resident cat, who proceeded to bring them into their home at a rate of one baby rabbit per day.

Originally, there were four babies but despite the cat being reasonably gentle with them, two passed away.

Thankfully, Bindi and Bodhi thrived in their AIN foster home and as they are very bonded, they would like to stay together.

Both rabbits enjoy being stroked and need a home where they will be given a lot of attention. They recognise their fosterers voice and come running over when they hear it.

Believed to be brother and sister, part of the rehoming contract will require the undertaking that they are neutered when they are bigger.

If you can offer Bindi and Bodhi their forever home, please contact the cat helpline for further information.

With a good Bank Holiday forecast weather-wise, many will be dusting off their lawnmower which can prove a dangerous turn of events for wildlife.

Hedgehogs and baby hares are particularly vulnerable.

Hares do not leave their young in burrows but instead hide them in long grass and return to them once or twice a day.

If you see what looks like a patch of dried grass, before mowing please check underneath it for any wildlife that may be sheltering there.

It is important not to touch leverets if found. Instead check that they are healthy and then leave them for their mother to return to.

AIN’s cattery is filling up with kittens. They are too young for adoption but as soon as they are ready, their details will be posted on AIN’s Facebook page.

Sadly, a second kitten from rescued stray cat Susie’s litter passed away during the week.

AIN'S Dog foster homes are full

Susie was the first pregnant cat of 2022 to be rescued by AIN and subsequently gave birth to six kittens.

However, the smallest two kittens went downhill and sadly, this week Penny died, a week after her brother Mini Garfield passed away.

Susie’s remaining four kittens are doing well. They are big, chunky kittens and hopefully will continue to thrive.

The latest arrivals at the cattery are mum cat Tabitha and her mini-me kitten Talia.

Tabitha had been living as a stray on a housing estate where left unneutered she had churned out litter and litter.

Little Talia was born on Thursday last, outside in a box.

Luckily mum and kitten are now in the warmth and safety of the cattery.

There was good news for three adult cats who were surrendered to AIN after their owner’s circumstances changed, including a pure white deaf cat, as all three have found new homes.

Their spaces were quickly filled with two adult cats who had to be taken in when their elderly owner went into a nursing home.

Meanwhile, AIN’s dog foster homes are filled to capacity and they are unable to take in any more surrendered dogs until some of the current occupants are rehomed and the charity is appealing to people who want to give up their dogs to be patient.

Dogs left in the Letterkenny Pound have to be a priority as they have only a certain amount of time there before they could be at risk and an AIN volunteer continues to make a weekly trip to the Pound to collect the dogs who have completed their mandatory five days in there.

Thalia had her kitten outside in a box

AIN are always looking for volunteers. They only have a handful of volunteers and the more volunteers they have, the more animals they can help.

If you are interested in becoming involved, either with fostering cats or dogs, fundraising, working in the charity shop, helping with administration or driving, please contact the helpline for more information.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.