15 Apr 2022

Minister meets community group at Rathmullan pier

'Fantastic amenity and resource for the town and its surrounding areas' - Charlie McConalogue TD

Minister McConalogue with the community grouop at the pier

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The need for substantial work at Rathmullan pier was highlighted to the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, when he recently met with community and Donegal County Council representatives there.

He was accompanied on the occasion by Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Liam Blaney to learn how to best future-proof the pier.

Commenting afterward the minister said Rathmullan pier is a fantastic amenity and resource for the town and its surrounding areas and is a key cultural and economic part of the community.

"It was great to bring together the local community representatives together with Donegal County Council officials and Senator and Cllr Blaney to discuss in detail what works are needed and how those works are best-funded and supported for the benefit of the community.”

Senator Blaney said Rathmullan pier is of the utmost importance as one of the deepest in the country.

"It is important to get it repaired to serve the needs of this community into the future. It will be a complicated project to carry out and it was great to have the Minister on-site to realise the scope of the works needed.”

Cllr Blaney added he had been raising the repair of this pier for some time now with Donegal County Council.

"I hope sufficient funds can be found to make this vital project happen. It was good to pull together all relevant stakeholders to discuss the project in detail on-site,” he said.

