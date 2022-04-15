Two gorgeous dogs in care of gardaí - owners are asked to get in touch

These dogs are being looked after at Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Letterkenny are keen to unite two dogs in their care with their owners.
Posting pictures to social media, a garda spokesperson said: "These two little dogs have been found and are now at Letterkenny Garda Station.
"Great fun was had while trying to take the photos!
"Please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 if you are the owner."
