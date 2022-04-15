New Donegal IFA Regional Development Officer appointed

Doengal IFA Chairman welcomes the new Regional Development Officer, Ethan Carville. Photo -Clive Wasson
The Irish Farmers’ Association has appointed a new Regional Development Officer for Donegal.
Ethan Carville has taken up the post, and this week attended his first meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA.
His brief will also involved covering IFA matters in Monaghan.
He was welcomed to his new position by Donegal chair Brendan McLaughlin, who wished him well.
Mr Carville succeeds Turlough Slaney in the position.
