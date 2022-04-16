Weather outlook for Donegal this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Weather forecast for Donegal this Easter Bank Holiday. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
The Easter Bank Holiday weekend will get off to a fairly bright start in Donegal.
Saturday’s temperatures will peak at around 17°C by mid-afternoon in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
However, rain will move in from the west by early evening.
Overnight temperatures will be up to 12°C in light to moderate south easterly winds.
It looks set to be a wet Easter Sunday with rain persisting throughout the day and temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in light to moderate south easterly winds.
Winds will veer westerly and freshen for a time on Sunday night and into Easter Monday with nighttime temperatures of 4°C to 7°C.
Easter Monday will start brightly but clouds will move in by late morning, bringing light rain and moderate south westerly winds. It will be somewhat cooler with highest daytime temperatures of 7°C to 9°C.
