Be part of something special - register for this year's Bluestack Challenge

The countdown is on to the 20th Anniversary Bluestack Challenge, with registration open until April 30.

This year's brand new 25km route starts at the Naomh Columba GAA pitch in Glencolmcille, going to the tower at Glen Head, and proceeding via the coast into An Port taking in some of the most majestic views in County Donegal.

At An Port the participants will be treated to our now famous breakfast aided with the help of Maggie of An Chistin and her Team of volunteers and the 28th Inf Battalion Finner Camp.

From An Port walkers will proceed along the coast with the pleasure of witnessing the spectacular An Tor Mhor, then on to Glen Lough, where Dylan Thomas lived for a short while.

Walkers will then turn and proceed back to An Phort, taking the route via the mast back to the Naomh Columba GAA pitch, where participants will be offered some hot food and refreshments, once again with the help of Maggie of An Chistin and the many volunteers.

The overall length of the Bluestack Challenge is approximately 25Km, with total height climbs of 800ms. It is classed as a moderate to difficult walk which will take approximately nine hours to complete. There will be various stops on the way with toilet and water facilities available as well as support vans to carry any excess baggage belonging to the participants for the different stages of the walk. More details about the route can be found on the website www.bluestackfoundation.com/challenge

All money raised will help the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation to provide a range of support and services to people with additional needs and their families.