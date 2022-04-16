Search

16 Apr 2022

Children's theatre group benefits from Andrew McGinley's As Darragh Did fund

The money will help the group to buy materials for sets and props

Rainbow Theatre Group

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

16 Apr 2022 10:07 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Letterkenny theatre group for young people is the latest beneficiary of the As Darragh Did.

The Rainbow Theatre Group caters for children aged 8 to =15 in Letterkenny.

As Darragh Did is delighted to provide funding for workshops and materials to teach current and new volunteers the skills of set construction, and making props and costumes.

More information on Rainbow Theatre Group can be found at https://www.rainbowtheatregroup.com/

About As Darragh Did

Donegal Town native Andrew McGinley  is the father of Conor, Darragh and Carla who all left this world together on January 24, 2020.

He is the founder of As Darragh Did and the creator of Conor’s Clips and Snowman for Carla.

Conor had asked for help to set up a YouTube channel and you will find Conor’s Clips there supported by a presence on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Carla wanted a snowman but as it doesn’t snow every year in Ireland, Andrew has set up a colouring competition in her name with Snowman for Carla.

Darragh had asked Andrew to get involved with Rathcoole Boys as a coach for the Under 10’s team he played for. Andrew promised he would and is currently coaching there. Upon reflection Andrew thought about how Darragh was involved in so much locally. Darragh, at one time or another, was involved in Rathcoole Boys, St Marys GAA in Saggart, Commercials Hurling, The Scouts, Rathcoole Athletics Club, The Drama Club and many, many more. Darragh got involved and in memory of that, Andrew would like to encourage more people to get involved locally ….. as Darragh did.

More information about As Darragh Did's beneficiary projects, including how to get involved can be found at  https://asdarraghdid.ie/how/

 

 

