16 Apr 2022

Close to 9,000 properties affected by power cuts in Donegal

Efforts are underway to restore service

Siobhan McNamara

16 Apr 2022 11:00 PM

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Almost 9,000 premises were hit by power cuts in an area taking in Termon, Milford, Ramelton and much of Fanad.

ESB crews are working to restore power across the region. It is understood that service has been restored to many of the affected properties. 

People are reminded that fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous, and to never approach or touch them. Anyone who sees fallen or damaged lines should call 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112

