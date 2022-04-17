Extremely rare white humpback whale could be spotted off Donegal

A very unusual whale and calf have been spotted in the Atlantic, and their migration route could see them pass close to Donegal.

Whale watchers, wildlife enthusiasts and fishermen are encouraged to keep an eye out for this rare phenomenon and to report any sightings.

According to a spokesperson for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group: "Instead of a white Easter bunny, Lisa Steiner of Whale Watch Azores shared some amazing photos of a leucistic adult humpback whale with her 95% albino juvenile calf spotted last Saturday north of Faial, Azores.

"They were traveling north west along the coastline of the island, but she was not certain whether they were heading south or north. In that case, we ask all whale watchers to keep their eyes (scopes, cameras) open for them."

Anyone who wishes to report sightings can download the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at https://iwdg.ie/iwdg-reporting-app/ or alternatively, go to www.iwdg.ie

Humpback whales make the longest annual migrations of any mammal. In the North Atlantic, they migrate annually between tropical breeding and mating areas in the late winter and spring, to their high latitude feeding areas for the summer, autumn and early winter.