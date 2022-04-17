Search

17 Apr 2022

RSF brand Irish Government hypocritical over Russian-Ukrainian situation

They also slam politicians who call  for an end to the policy of neutrality 

RSF brand Irish Government hypocritical over Russian-Ukrainian situation

The RSF parade going through Stranorlar this afternoon

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

17 Apr 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Irish Government leaders were branded hypocritical by Republican Sinn Féin's military bosses for supporting the right of the people of Ukraine to use armed struggle against the Russian invader while denying the right of the Irish people to do likewise to rid Ireland of the British presence here.

Their supporters gathered in Stranorlar this afternoon to mark the annual Easter commemoration at the memorial in the centre of town.

Their party was led off at their assembly point, the old fire station, by Pat Barry from Bundoran led the parade carrying the tricolour. He was followed by the John Brady Memorial Flute Band from Strabane and the Republican Sinn Féin (Sinn Féin Poblachtach) supporters.

MC for the occasion was Mary Ward from Burtonport and Cork, widow of Pat Ward, who took part in the hunger and thirst strikes in the 1970s and died in 1988 due to their effects.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by former Republican prisoner James Sweeney from Creeslough and Glasgow; Saoirse McElhinney on behalf of Donegal and Tyrone Republicans and Muireann De Barra, Gaoth Dobhair on behalf of the Drumboe Commemoration Committee. Tommy McCafferty read the Easter proclamation while Ester McElhinney read the Republican roll of honour.

The tricolour was also lowered to half-mast and a minute of silence observed in memory of all who had given their lives for Irish freedom.

A member of the RSF colour party dressed in military attire and wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and two scarves to conceal most of his face read the Easter message.

In it, he claimed the British State is pumping billions of pounds into the security infrastructure of the Six Occupied Counties.

"Is this a sign of British disengagement or that a settlement has been reached? No, it is not. The Irish people must be aware that there is nothing normal about the Six-County State or Stormont as it is being portrayed by the partitionist political elite and a compliant media.

"There are more security personnel per capita in the Six Counties than in any part of Britain or the 26 Counties. As long as the Six Counties are occupied Irish Republicans will continue to oppose Britain’s presence here. MI5 agents are placed throughout Ireland. Britain remains on a war footing to hold our Six Counties."

The speaker also slammed Irish politicians who urged action against Russia over Ukraine.

"We continue to uphold the traditional Republican policy that we oppose all military power blocs, and we reject the recent demands by some Free State politicians to end the policy of neutrality and join NATO.

"The hypocrisy of Free State leaders as they support the right of the people in a foreign country to use armed struggle against an invader while denying the right of Irish people to do likewise to rid Ireland of the British presence is striking. But then the Free State is a British creation as is partition," he said.

Guest speaker Martin Kelly from Carrickmore, Co Tyrone said with the exit of Britain from the EU, former comrades, Free State elements were talking about a united Ireland.

"This is in the context of a 32-Free State or even joint sovereignty. This is completely unacceptable to the republicans who have continued the revolutionary programme of the men and women of 1916. The struggle was and is for a 32 federal democratic social republic where the people are the arbitrators of their own fate."

He forecast that their former comrades in Sinn Féin would be "part and parcel" of the neo-colonial system which was set up 100 years ago by the British in Ireland.

"They had no trouble in welcoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Paras, 50 years after Bloody Sunday. Our message remains the same, a new Ireland will never emerge from Stormont or Leinster House. The only alternative is real revolutionary change which means removing both partition states."

He urged everyone, particularly young people, to inform themselves via Google about the RSF Éire Nua policy.

"Every person has their bit to play in the Republican movement. We are the oldest party in Ireland. I would ask more people to join and support us and see where we are going," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media