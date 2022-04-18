Can you help a good cause?

Do you have any old items that might raise a euro or two for a very worthy cause?

You do, then the annual Concern Spring Sale which raises vital funds is the place you must go.

It takes place this year on Saturday, May 14 in the Henderson Hall, Stranorlar from 10am to 1pm.

If you have any items that you would like to donate, you can leave them up at the hall on Friday, May 13 between 3pm and 8 pm, or you can give them to any member of the group.

For help, you can call (086) 6042727.

Items for donation include books, bric-a-brac, small furniture, toys, curtains, bed linen, CDs/ DVDs/ Records etc, jewellery, pictures, plants, new clothing and shoes, and other household items.

Unfortunately, the group cannot accept any used clothing, shoes, electrical items, or large furniture. The organisers wish to thank the local community for its continued support.