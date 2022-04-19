Search

19 Apr 2022

UPDATE: Road remains closed at scene of crash in which motorcyclist died

The garda forensics team will carry out an examination of the scene

Rossnowlagh crash PHOTO SMCN

The road remains closed for forensic examination

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The scene of a fatal road traffic collision in which a young motorcyclist died remains closed this morning (Tuesday).

A technical examination of the scene is due to get underway. The road is closed from the intersection of the R231 and the L7095, which is between the Ballintra crossroads and the first turnoff for Rossnowlagh Beach at Durnesh Lough.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision.
 
A spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm on April 18, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh, involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist, a man in his late twenties, was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

"The body of the deceased has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A report has been sent to the Coroner.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing road users with video footage (including dash cam) to make this available to them."
 
Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

