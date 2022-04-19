Disappointment over lack of progress in restoring Day Care Services in Carndonagh

There is widespread 'disappointment' over the lack of progress over the restoration of HSE Day Care Services in Carndonagh.

The HSE has confirmed that an 'extensive trawl' of the rental market to try and identify a suitable location in Carndonagh for the provision of day services in the area has been carried out. However no list of buildings visited by the HSE is available.

In a response to local councillor Albert Doherty, the HSE's CHO 1 General Manager for Older Persons Services, Martin Collum said: "Property Management have been unable to find an alternative suitable location thus far but will continue to search for an appropriate site or possibly examine the feasibility of a purpose-built facility in the Carndonagh area."

Cllr Doherty expressed his 'grave disappointment' with the lack of progress the HSE has made to date.

He said: "A purpose-built facility proposal is in my opinion at present a 'pie in the sky' proposal and certainly does not address the current need and desire for a prompt restoration of Day Services for Carndonagh.

"The HSE have also addressed required floor space area needs for a location to be considered and included ground and first floor health and safety safety measures required.

"I welcome the HSE commitment to continue to trawl the Carndonagh area for an ideal Day Service location and I would appeal to locals with property proposal offers to make contact with me in the interim.

"I will continue to raise and present this issue and need to the HSE until a satisfactory resolution and out come is delivered."