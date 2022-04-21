Search

21 Apr 2022

‘Perfect storm’ of factors sees more than 20 Donegal pubs for sale

Rising costs, staff shortages and the age profile of publicans are among the reasons for the large number of pubs on the market

Tipperary has 115 less pubs than thirteen year ago as numbers drop nationwide

More than 20 pubs are on the market across Donegal

Reporter:

Declan Magee

21 Apr 2022 11:17 AM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

What has been described as a perfect storm of factors has led to more than 20 pubs and restaurants in Donegal being made available for sale or lease.

Four pubs are for sale in Donegal Town alone and premises are also on the market in Ballybofey, Doochary, Bruckless, Fanad, Kilcar, Ballyshannon, Bunbeg and Derrybeg. A number of premises offering accommodation are also on the market.

Increased running costs - due to higher prices of electricity, oil and insurance - combined with staff shortages and the ending of Covid-19 business support, are some of the factors that have been blamed for business owners looking to leave the hospitality sector.   

Alice Lynch, chair of the Donegal branch of the Vinters Federation of Ireland (VFI), which has 168 members in the county, said a desire for a change in their work-life balance has also been a factor in persuading publicans to call it a day.

“Covid has changed so many things and I think people got more comfortable being at home and bar owners got more comfortable with a different lifestyle. Staffing appears to be a big concern everywhere and traditionally these were family businesses,” she said.

The age profile of many pub owners in the county is also a factor in some looking to get out of the industry, VFI Donegal branch treasurer Martin Harley said. The county councillor and publican said he is not surprised at the number of pubs for sale considering the issues facing the industry.

Donegal pubs make it onto Lonely Planet list of 20 of the best in Ireland

Pubs in west and south Donegal recommended as among the best in the country

“It is probably one of the most regulated industries and a lot of older members  - they are not really up for all that regulation. And no one in the next generation wants it because they have seen what their parents have gone through.”

Chair of the Donegal Branch of the  Irish Hotels Federation, Paul Diver, said a “perfect storm” of factors had led to people wanting to get out of the hospitality sector.

Cuts in Government Covid-19 supports have put a lot of businesses under pressure, he said.

“The reality is that a lot of these places have been locked down for so long, have not had cash flow and have been relying on Government grants.

“A lot of places have not been refurbished for the last three years and are looking at having to spend a lot of money.

“Energy costs are just an absolute nightmare - costs have gone through the roof. If you can get staff, the costs have increased. It’s just like a perfect storm.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media